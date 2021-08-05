Musician Maynee keeping RnB genre alive

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

THE yesteryear great genre RnB seems to be playing popular as new game-changers are singing songs in the genre with the latest being Maynee.

Born Tremayne Trent Williams, Maynee is a 24-year-old emerging RnB musician from Bulawayo.

His musical journey began in 2012 where he recorded his first song titled Home with Blessing Hlabangana and Awandumusa Tshuma at Dope Studios. It was at the studio where he learnt the craft of songwriting, honing his skills as a songwriter and vocalist.

Maynee said Usher Raymonds, Enrique Iglesias, Jlo and Beyonce inspired him to pursue a musical career.

“My music can be described as a fusion of modern contemporary RnB laced with soulful and thoughtful lyrics that can capture listeners’ hearts at the first note. To date, I have released one official single titled Uncontrollable.

“I’m working on an EP titled Ndiri Mulatto which will be released next month. In addition to the EP, I will release my debut album by the end of 2021,” he said.

Maynne said the EP will have tracks, Ndiri Mulatto, Africa Day, Born a fighter, Good morning my love and Wasn’t easy growing up.

“My EP narrates the story of my life, where I come from, who I am, my roots and it also shows appreciation to my black ancestors as I sing about Africa Day.

“I sing facts of life in – Wasn’t easy growing up while at the same time appreciating the challenges I’ve faced because they’re the ones that made me who I am today,” said Maynee. – @mthabisi_mthire