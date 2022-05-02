Muza ends goal drought

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn striker Brian Muza ended his four-match goal drought to take his goal tally to eight from 13 games when he struck an equaliser in the 76th minute against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

The stocky Chicken Inn forward, full of running in yesterday’s match, was a thorn in the flesh for Bosso defenders and was rewarded for his work rate as he connected a Xolani Ndlovu pass by poking the ball into the corner beyond the reach of goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

There was nothing Sibanda could have done to stop Muza’s goal, which cancelled Godfrey Makaruse’s first-half goal for Bosso.

The 25-year-old Muza was delighted with the equaliser, but disappointed that they couldn’t get maximum points to claim the Bulawayo derby.

Muza, who had last scored on March 19 when he got a brace in Chicken Inn’s 2-1 win against Black Rhinos, felt relieved to find the back of the net and save his side from the jaws of defeat.

“This goal is a relief for me because I had gone for more than a month without scoring.

What makes this goal even special for me is that it was against Highlanders and it’s a goal that got us a point.

We wanted to win and I think we could have done better, but we really fought hard for this point.

To come from a goal down against a big side like Highlanders is awesome,” said Muza.

During his dry spell, Chicken Inn beat Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-0, drew 3-3 against Manica Diamonds, lost 3-0 to Whawha and edged Bulawayo City 1-0.

He said despite goals eluding him, he never lost sleep about it.

“As a striker my job is to score and if I fail to do that, I have to create chances for my teammates and I think I’ve been doing that by harassing defenders.

Throughout the dry spell, I never felt any pressure at all as I knew that one day I’ll break the duck.

I understand that sometimes one can go for even 10 games without scoring, but what is important is to help the team do well,” said Muza.

