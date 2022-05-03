Mvuthu put restrictions on open grazing

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

VILLAGERS in Chief Mvuthu area outside Victoria Falls have been ordered to wait until June 1 before they let their livestock freely graze in fields.

This is meant to protect crops by allowing people to finish harvesting before domestic animals can be allowed to graze from the crop residue.

In some communities, villagers have started driving livestock into fields to feed on crop residue and in the process destroying crops of those who are yet to gather their produce.

Addressing scores of mourners at the burial of Chief Mvuthu (late)’s mother in Mvuthu area this morning, Mvuthu community chairperson Mr Paulos Ntini said there were numerous complaints about livestock straying into other people’s fields and destroying crops.

He said there is need to protect the few crops in the fields.

“We urge all of you in Mvuthu area to guard livestock. It’s not yet time to let them freely graze in fields. Yes, there could be few crops left in the fields but let people harvest and finish before we release our livestock, be it cattle, goats and donkeys,” said Mr Ntini.

He said not guarding livestock will expose villagers to hunger once their crops are destroyed while the livestock will also be exposed to attack by wild animals.

“Even if there is not much in the fields, the little that farmers have should be protected until they finish harvesting. People have water melons and cattle melons which still need some time before being harvested and we can’t let our livestock eat those crops,” said Mr Ntini.

He said the restrictions will also help protect domestic animals from diseases associated with feeding on green farm crops.

He said if allowed to graze in the fields now, the pastures will be quickly exhausted and expose animals to drought.

“For now, people should continue taking their animals to grazing lands until 1 June which the Chief has set aside as the day to start releasing livestock into fields,” he added.

Villagers are also encouraged not to drive their cattle to areas where communities cut thatch grass in Dibamombe across the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway so as to protect the much-needed resource.

Mr Ntini said authorities at Dibamombe had complained that the area known as Jordan where villagers cut grass had been invaded by cattle herders and their herds.

This will result in villagers going dee into the game park in search for thatch grass and exposing themselves to attack by wild animals.

“The chief has encouraged all leaders to encourage their subjects to guard their livestock and stop driving them to prohibited areas,” said Mr Ntini.

He said those whose domestic animals will destroy other people’s crops will be fined.

Usually, an Agritex officer is invited to assess damage when livestock stray into fields and destroy crops and the Chief sentences owners of the animals to compensate victims.

