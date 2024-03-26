Naaz extend Open Championships registration

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) has extended the registration deadline for the National Open Championships that will take place at White City Stadium on Saturday.

Initially, the deadline had been set for this past Sunday.

However, with more athletes registering and showing interest in the event, the deadline has been moved to end of day on Friday.

Entry fees are pegged at US$2 per event per athlete for cadets, youths and juniors, US$3 per event per athlete for seniors and US$5 per relay team.

Events on offer will be the 100m, 100mh, 110mh, 200m, 400m, 400mh, 800m, 1 500m, 3 000m, 5 000m, 4x100m relay, 4x mixed relay, ZITF Coca-Cola Four-Minute-Mile Challenge, long jump, triple jump, high jump, javelin, shot put and discus.

-@innocentskizoe