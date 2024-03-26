TrySupps Novice Zimbabwe Competition set to showcase rising bodybuilding talent

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

PREPARATIONS for this year’s edition of the National Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (NFZBBF) TrySupps Novice Zimbabwe competition is well on course with the event set for the Zimbabwe College of Music in Harare on April 6.

For the third year running the competition is sponsored by Zimbabwe Men’s Physique athlete Ryan Gumbo through his company TrySupps Zimbabwe in partnership with the NFZBBF.

The contest is usually a precursor to the Ironman and the nationals among several other contests held within the calendar year.

The Mr and Ms Novice contest seeks to create space for athletes’ development in terms of physique, attitude, character, stage presence, and exposure.

“It’s that time of the year again and we have made no secret about our continued love affair with bodybuilding and fitness programmes in Zimbabwe by supporting raw talent and helping young and upcoming bodybuilders take that first step in their careers. This competition is a stepping stone for all bodybuilders.

“We recognise and strongly believe in the importance of supporting these young bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts bursting with energy in getting a well-deserved debut into the competitive fitness world,” said Gumbo.

Gumbo won the 2019 National Championship and decided to partner NFZBBF for the 2022 and 2023 Mr and Ms Novice contests.

The contest will see bodybuilders facing off in different categories which include Junior Men Under-21, Senior Men Open, Women Bikini fitness, Men’s fitness, and Wheelchair bodybuilding.

– @innocentskizoe