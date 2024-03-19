Naked Gutu man dragged to court for public indecency

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A 42-YEAR-Old Gutu man is facing allegations of public indecency before the Masvingo Magistrate Court.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said Christopher Mawarire was found naked in the yard of the complainant together with his accomplice who fled from the scene on 13 March 2024 around 3 am at Testwood Farm Masvingo.

“The matter has been remanded to the 28th of March 2024 for trial,” reads the statement.