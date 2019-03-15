Nama honour for late arts legends

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

FALLEN arts legends including literary giant Charles Mungoshi and musicians Oliver Mtukudzi and Dorothy Masuka will be honoured at the 18th edition of the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) taking place at the Harare International Conference Centre next Saturday.

Event organisers, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), said: “This year, we honour artistes such as Lawrence Simbarashe aka Mdhara Bhonzo, Tendai Marukutira aka MC Villa, Takunda Deve aka Dada, Brian Rusike, Oliver Mtukudzi, Dorothy Masuka and Charles Mungoshi just to name a few, who passed on in the last year.

“They left a great mark in the arts as their work cut cross generations inspiring, entertaining and educating people. We celebrate the legends that flew the Zimbabwean flag high.”

The awards organisers are calling on people to suggest more arts practitioners who they feel should be included on their list of the late artistes.

More artistes who died since the last edition of the Nama awards are Charmaine Mangwende better known for her role on Studio 263 as Mai Huni who passed on last year in November, Elizabeth Nyanguridza known for her role in Studio 263 as “Tete Jari” who passed on last year in July as well as ZiFM Stereo radio host Herbert Mupinga better known as HD or Herby Dangerous who died this month.

Meanwhile, voting for the People’s Choice Award is underway. To vote for one’s favourite artiste, one has to send the artist’s name to WhatsApp number 0786286955 with the hash tag #namapeopleschoice2019. The artiste with the most votes will be awarded at the awards ceremony.

NACZ spokesperson Catherine Mthombeni said people were free to vote for anyone from the Nama categories of Music, Literary Arts, Dance, Visual Arts, Film and Television, Theatre and Spoken Word. She said even those artistes who were not nominated for the 18th edition are eligible.