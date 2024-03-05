NAMA Outstanding Newcomer Kinah The Music grateful to God and family

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

KINAH The Music, a rising star in the music industry, has expressed his confidence in achieving greater heights after winning the Outstanding Newcomer award at the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA).

The talented musician beat Mbida D and Bagga Maga, who were also nominated for the same category, in recognition of his impressive work.

Kinah The Music told Chronicle Showbiz that he was overwhelmed by the honour and that it reinforced his self-belief.

“In all honesty I am grateful beyond words as I’m still digesting and internally accepting because this level of award has solidified the belief I have in myself to say I can be greater. I believe I won the award because of my experience working with various artistes and producers of different genres, the support from family and always pushing to do better and researching how best I can improve myself above all God.”

He also revealed his future plans, which include collaborating with international artistes, releasing more visuals and music, and launching his album Valentines In December and an E.P with Ryan Synth.

