Ma9Nine dazzles UK fans with Ndebele Zimdancehall

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

MA9NINE, the Ndebele Zimdancehall sensation, delivered stunning performances in the United Kingdom, where he was invited for his second international show.

The artiste, who made his debut last year through Shanyai Events, was part of the Dzemudanga Zimdancehall Explosion shows. He rocked the crowds at Dunstable Conference Centre on Friday and Birmingham on Sunday.

He shared the stage with some of the finest artistes from South Africa and Zimbabwe, such as Lindough (Thuphaki and Kingshort) of the Ok’salayo fame, Pumacol, Dhadza D, Zizwe, Tojey Blox, Nduge Yut and Lady Bee.

Ma9Nine, who spoke from Birmingham, said he was confident that he had made a lasting impression on the foreign audience.

“As promised I dished out what as the Ndebele king in dancehall I am known about which is a unique sound from Matabeleland. I feel grateful to have been in such a lineup and sharing the stage with those artistes.

“This is a chance for my brand to continue grow to the international community and I promise new good sounds this year,” said the Chimuti hit-maker.

