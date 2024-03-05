Ric Ko rocks Plumtree with his new single

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

PLUMTREE’S rising star Ric Ko delighted his fans with a live show to launch his new single “Ngiyak’khumbula” at Chicken King.

The venue was packed with supporters who came to witness the town’s current wonder boy perform his hit song, which features Asaph and Branden Cuz. The song is a motivational anthem about hustling for a better life.

Ric Ko told Chronicle Showbiz that he was overwhelmed by the positive response from his hometown crowd.

“The turnout at the launch was really amazing. I wasn’t expecting that much attendance because there’s always poor attendance when a local artiste headlines a show in their hometown. But in my case, it was quite the opposite. People came through and the venue was fully packed. Something that hadn’t happened since renowned Plumtree Club DJ, DJ Yugoe’s birthday last year in June.

“It was a truly humbling experience and I’m glad it was a success. A lot of work was put in the marketing of the event. Now that the song ‘Ngiyak’khumbula’ has successfully been launched, I’ll be travelling to Bulawayo to shoot a music video for the song, which will be dropping anytime soon,” said Ric Ko.

