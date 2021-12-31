National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) adjudication process begins

Showbiz Reporter

The adjudication process for the 20th National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) to be held on the 26th of February 2022 has begun with adjudicators having held their first meeting at the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) head office in Harare.

The meeting saw the adjudicators receiving their letters of appointment and terms of reference, signing their contracts and collecting the entries they will be adjudicating for the prestigious awards.

NACZ communication and marketing manager Rodney Ruwende said the adjudicators have their work cut out for them with a total of 2 135 entries being received for the 20th Nama. These entries cover the visual arts, theatre, literary arts, film and television, dance, media, spoken word, and music categories.

“1 020 entries were submitted online while 808 entries were received from the various collecting points that were established for the submission of entries. Monitors selected by the NACZ submitted an additional 307 entries while 83 entries were from Zimbabwean artistes based in the diaspora,” NACZ said in a statement.

Music dominated submissions across categories with 794 entries followed by Film and Television with 434, Visual Arts 283, Literature 254, Spoken Word 104 and Dance 99. Media and theatre categories received the least entries with 80 and 87 entries respectively.

“NACZ is pleased with the entries received for the 20th Nama which cover the two years running from 1st December 2019 to 30th November 2021. The entries show that the Cultural and Creative Sector in Zimbabwe has confidence in the awards and its systems which recognise excelling artistes and acknowledges their immense contributions in the sector.”

The awards ceremony aims to recognise outstanding talent, innovation, and excellence in the different fields of Zimbabwean art and culture.