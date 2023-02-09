National Foods rolls out Victoria Falls scholarships.

Leonard Ncube, Victora Falls Reporter

VICTORIA Falls Stock Exchange listed National Foods Limited has introduced primary education scholarships for 10 vulnerable children in Victoria Falls.

The initiative is part of the food processing company’s corporate social responsibility to give back to the community after listing on the United States denominated bourse a fortnight ago.This comes as the National Foods Limited is already championing several charity programmes involving needy citizens, orphans and elderly as well as wildlife organisations countrywide.

The milling company is the first among the eight counters on the VFEX to give back to the community of Victora Falls.

Social protection is one of the priority areas under the National Development Strategy 1 with the target of reducing the number of people below the food poverty line and increasing proportion of population with access to social care and support services, including access to education, from 15 percent in 2020 to 75 percent by 2025.

This will feed to the Vision 2030 for an upper middle income society.

Speaking in Victora Falls recently, National Foods chief executive Mr Michael Lashbrook said the beneficiaries will be identified with the help of the local community.

“We just thought that to show appreciation for joining the Victora Falls community with our listing on the Victora Falls Stock Exchange we should make some contribution to the needy which is why we are announcing that we will be paying school fees for 10 vulnerable children for the duration of their primary education,” said Mr Lashbrook.

He said the beneficiaries have not yet been identified.

The selection process will focus on vulnerable children and a needs assessment will be done.

Mr Lashbrook said National Foods operates a huge corporate responsibility programme donating to 49 institutions around the country every month.

The company also donates food products to organisations especially taking care of elderly and orphans as well as five animal welfare companies around the country every month.–@ncubeleon