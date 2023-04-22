Nedbank give netball double boost

Herald

THE Zimbabwe senior netball team received a boost for their Netball World Cup preparations after Nedbank Zimbabwe unveiled a US$50 000 sponsorship.

The signing ceremony for the partnership between the Zimbabwe Netball Association and Nedbank was held yesterday at Stodart Netball Complex.

The financial services company are the main sponsor for the team.

It was a double celebration for the netball family as Nedbank also partnered the Premier Netball League. They are sponsoring the league to the tune of US$50 000 for this season.

The World Cup is due to take place from July 28 to August 6 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Nedbank Zimbabwe head of marketing, client experience and corporate affairs Hope Marere said the sponsorship for the Gems will go towards their kit and traveling expenses.

“So as Nedbank one of our tenets is to make sure we support sports and we want to support sport where it matters and where we feel they are underserved.

“What we witnessed with the netball sport was when they went to (the World Cup) last time there was a lot that was missing from the ladies’ support.

“So one of the things that we said is we want to impact and really make a difference as they go to the World Cup this year. We are very excited, they are ready and I think there is a lot of practice that’s been happening.

“We are sponsoring them to the tune of US$50 000. It takes care of their kits, it takes care of their travel. It takes care of their travel insurance as they go to South Africa,” said Marere.

The senior national team will be making their second successive appearance at the World Cup.

Zimbabwe had an impressive maiden appearance in 2019, in Liverpool when they finished on position eight at the 16-team tournament.

Marere appealed to other corporates to come on board and support the team on their journey to this year’s World Cup.

“I think I would also like to call upon other organisations to come through and support.

“What Nedbank has done is really a drop in the Ocean. And I think as we get more support the Gems will certainly come back stronger and a formidable team. This is really in our support of women in sport.”

On their partnership with PNL, Nedbank will cater for the 20 teams’ kits and hosting of the matches that are being played in bubbles at various venues across the country.

“Our strategy is to ensure that we sponsor not just for a season. We want to look at next year and say, this year we are doing between now and the end of the league.

“Next year we will look at the requirements that they have and we will try and sponsor a better league as we go on,” said Marere.

ZINA president Letitia Chipandu said they are excited with the partnership and it will go a long way in enabling them to achieve their goals.

“It brings me joy to see big corporates beginning to see the value of investing significantly in female dominated sport, which among many, netball emerges as the most female dominated sport in the world.

“I would like to encourage many other corporates to take up sponsorship opportunities in netball with the same vigour and enthusiasm that has been demonstrated by Nedbank.

“Today marks the beginning of a partnership between Nedbank Zimbabwe Limited and the Zimbabwe Netball Association. This is an exciting moment for both parties as we look forward to a fruitful work relationship.

“It is indeed through partnerships that goals are achieved,” said Chipandu.

Stand-in captain Sharon Bwanali said they feel challenged to up their game and aim higher.

“As Gems, this means that we now have to push our performance since we have got sponsorship to impress our sponsors and so far we are happy that at least they said they are going to cover for our kits and everything.

“We know we will be presentable. Going to the World Cup you need to be presentable just like the rest of the teams…It gives us motivation and confidence.

“Our targets for Cape Town, first thing as we promised, we want to fight for top four, if we miss that we won’t miss top 10,” said Bwanali.

Bwanali was part of the team that competed at the 2019 World Cup and she said she would also want to see more Zimbabwean players breaking through into some of the world’s top leagues.

ZINA are looking at a budget of US$234 000 for their campaign for the World Cup.

In a speech read on his behalf by deputy director sport and recreation Ignatius Vambe, guest of honour, Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation deputy minister Tino Machakaire expressed gratitude to Nedbank for their support to netball.

“I would like to thank Nedbank for not only sponsoring the Gems, but also thinking long-term by sponsoring the Premier Netball League.

“There would be no Gems without an elite league which feeds players to the national team, only visionaries would see and appreciate this. Thank you Nedbank, for supporting a league that we expect to nurture future Gems.

“As a ministry we encourage meaningful partnerships that contribute to the development of the country as it is in alignment with the agenda 2030 and the Presidential Mantra “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.” It is through such partnerships where we begin to understand and appreciate that sports development is part and parcel of economic development,” said Machakaire.

Zimbabwe will take on Australia, Fiji and Tonga in Pool A, in the preliminary stages at the World Cup.

Yesterday’s signing ceremony was also attended by Nedbank Zimbabwe managing director Sibongile Moyo, some of the Gems members, PNL chairperson Sarudzai Chapo and other members of the league’s executive, Sports Commission representatives, Zimbabwe Olympic Committee representatives including acting chief executive Memory Pakati.

The events function also attracted pupils from Chitsere, Gwinyai, Chiedza and Chirodzo Primary Schools as well as St Peters, George Stark, Mbare and Harare High schools.