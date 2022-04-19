‘Never allow anyone to divide the nation’

Prosper Ndlovu, Business Editor

ZIMBABWEANS must refuse to be divided as the cords that bind the country together are stronger than any differences, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

Addressing thousands of people who attended the 42nd Independence Day celebrations at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, the first time since 1980 for such an event to be hosted outside Harare, the President said the determination and sacrifice made by the surviving and departed heroes and heroines during the liberation struggle demands that all Zimbabweans remain united and cherish the values of peace and harmony.

He said this year’s celebrations carry an added significance in that it is the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic that Zimbabweans are able to gather together at such magnificent scale, which coincides with Easter Holidays.

“As a diverse but one Nation that is united under one National Flag, we reaffirm and reinforce our unity, love and harmony for one another and for our great country.

“We refuse to be divided. The cords that bind us are much stronger than any differences, which we may ever encounter,” said President Mnangagwa.

“I challenge all Zimbabweans and the youth in particular to cherish, preserve and protect the Independence and freedom we are enjoying and always advance our national interest.

“As we celebrate 42 years of our country’s Independence, let us never allow divisive tendencies, greed and the pursuit of unpatriotic self-centred political gains, to weaken our bond of unity, peace, love and harmony,” he said.

Stressing the need to work together in developing the country in line with the mantra: “Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo/Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans, individually and collectively, have a duty to wholeheartedly serve and work hard for the development and prosperity of their beloved motherland.

“In unity, Zimbabwe is rising; no one and no place shall be left behind as we march forward towards our vision of a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income country by 2030,” he said.

As Zimbabwe celebrates its historic Independence anniversary under the theme: “Zimbabwe at 42: Leaving no one and no place behind”, President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic was fulfilling its promise to deliver equitable development across provinces, adding that the days of Harare being “bambazonke” were over as the country embraces devolution.

“We are strengthening our unity, enhancing national cohesion and entrenching peace within our country, brick by brick, stone upon stone,” he said.

“This is what was fought for by the many heroes and heroines of our great country.”

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe has shown democratic maturity over the years evidenced by the political plurality and the growing participation of women and the youth in mainstream politics and economic activities.

“Women and youth have played a crucial role in the socio-economic development of our country dating back to the days of the liberation struggle,” he said.

“As we mark 42 years of Independence, the Second Republic is building on the milestones achieved to date. The proportional representation women’s quota in the National Assembly was extended, while a 30 percent women’s quota has been effected in our local authorities. Similarly, 10 seats have been reserved for the youth in the National Assembly.”

The President said the passing of the Independence Flame through Mzilikazi and Makokoba Townships yesterday, served as a remembrance and an honour to these suburbs as the belly that incubated political activism and ultimately, freedom and Independence.

“We equally pay homage to the many trade unionists and nationalists who launched their confrontation with the brutal white settler regime, from bases within other townships such as Pelandaba, Luveve, Mbare, Highfields, Sakubva, Mtapa and Mucheke,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The nation is emboldened by their bravery and selfless sacrifices, and we promise never to forget the rich liberation heritage they left for us.”

First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice-President and Minister of Health and Child Care, General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu-PF second secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet ministers, senior Government officials, service chiefs, opposition party leaders, members of the diplomatic community, traditional leaders, schoolchildren and representatives of independent institutions, also attended the event.