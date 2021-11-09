New look for Stop Over bar and restaurant

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

WHEN it comes to lifestyle and entertainment, one has stopover at the Stop Over Bar.

With the official reopening of the entertainment hub set for November 19, revellers are in for a treat.

Since the place has been awarded five trophies over the years, it is only befitting for it to renovate its premises.

If your idea of Stop Over Bar and Restaurants centres around a place where people drink to a stupor and forget their loved ones behind, then you are wrong. Stop Over is calling in families for an experience of a lifetime.

The establishment is on a drive to strengthen blood ties through activities meant for the whole family.

From just a place of relaxation for one, the place has been suited for those who cherish family.

“We have renovated the place to suit family entertainment. We have a full-on restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, and supper and are looking at entertaining people by having live bands, local DJs on rotation, jumping castles for children and also a tshisa nyama for meat lovers,” promised bar owner Patience Zhande.

Zhande said patrons must expect finger-licking cuisines while cascading beverages will top off the experience in the establishment.

The place will also herald a new beginning in the Clubs and Bars industry via the famous shisha pipe with different flavours at patrons’ disposal.

For those who will want a quick service delivery will be spoilt for choice with the new Stop Over since take aways will be served as well.

Between 19 and 21 November, there will be a trifecta of events that will carry the festive mood forward. Some of the acts to look out for in the official reopening of the place include local DJs Ryan Synth, Tash, Dodo, Prince Eskhosini and his entourage the Conga Brothers.

All of this will culminate into a family fun day on Sunday with a live band and braai. – @eMKlass_49