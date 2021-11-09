LATEST: former students give back to community

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

SOME former students of six schools in Lupane’s Lupanda ward have started a netball and soccer tournament with the aim of giving back to their community through sport.

The inaugural tournament pitting Mkhombo, Phumakanye, Tshayamathole, Sopopoma, Elihlo and Masungamala primary schools was held at Mkhombo primary over the weekend under the theme: “Education through sport.”

Many of the former students are based in the diaspora mainly in United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and South Africa.

Others are based locally and they all decided to capacitate their former schools through sport.

The tournament is set to be an annual event and will also include athletics as well as music in future.

Lupanda ward is home to a number of influential people most of whom are sports administrators.

Organizer Mthandazo Gumbo, who is younger brother to renowned former Highlander’s coach Rahman Gumbo, said the idea is to plough back to the community and improve quality of education through sport.

“Our area is looked down upon in terms of education and so we want to identify talent and develop it not only in sport but in all aspects of life in line with the new competence-based education curriculum.

We want our children to be recognized in the society hence our plan includes improving social amenities infrastructure in our community. We will also expand to other sporting disciplines including athletics as well as music,” said Gumbo.

He said the tournament will be an annual event going forward.

The former students conceived the idea of giving back to their schools after realization that they can plough back what they have achieved in life.

They are working in close partnership with Ponnel Football Academy which is based in Dete.

Elihlo became the inaugural soccer champions after edging hosts Mkhombo 2-1 in a penalty shootout while Sipopoma netball team beat Elihlo in the final. The schools were pooled in two groups in the qualifying stages.

The winning teams got full kits, medals, school bags and balls sourced by the former students.

Each participating also got a ball each donated by Lupane East legislator Cde Mbongeni Dube who attended the event.

Officials from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education also attended.

Josphat Ndlovu, representing Lupane District Schools Inspector Lovemore Ncube encouraged the community to use sport as an agent for unity and development.

