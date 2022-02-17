NEW: Prof Mthuli Ncube to address industry captains

Harare Bureau

FINANCE and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, is expected to address business leaders at a financial and industrial breakfast meeting in Harare next week.

The indaba seeks to unpack ways of boosting Zimbabwe’s exports, taking advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which came into force in January last year.

The meeting, running under the theme “Achieving economic growth, value added exports in line with NDS1 ”, will be held on February 24 at the Meikles hotel.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya and Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president Kurai Matsheza are also expected to make presentations at the breakfast meeting.

The gathering of business leaders and some top Government officials comes as Zimbabwe envisions positive economic growth driven by increased agricultural production and mining.

However, local industry is still battling a myriad of challenges among them energy supply challenges, limited foreign currency, resurgent inflationary pressures and widening exchange rate disparity.

In light of these challenges, some of the key topics that will be discussed will centre on the financial framework to support industrial growth, achieving economic growth, the auction system as well as unpacking the 2022 monetary policy statement and challenges faced by industrialists.

“Issues of currency stability, forex availability from the auction system, challenges being faced by various stakeholders are going to take centre stage.

To attain the envisioned 25 percent inflation rate by the end of the year, all stakeholders have to play a part hence this meeting will help to iron out the drawbacks. Once there is unity of purpose then the mission will be easy to accomplish.

“Moreso value addition should take centre stage as this will position our country well for the AfCFTA. Industrialisation in general, needs Government support of varying incentives, some of which are going to be spelt out at the prestigious event,” said organizers of the event, Global Renaissance Investments, chief executive officer Ngoni Dzirutwe.

Economists and business leaders are expected to be part of the discussions.