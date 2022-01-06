Newcastle ‘chase’ four Arsenal stars

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to raid Mikel Arteta’s squad as reports suggest the Tyneside club want four Arsenal players in the January transfer window.

Earlier this week it was reported that Eddie Howe’s team were keeping tabs on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his recent omission from the Gunners’ match day squad’s.

However, the latest reports from the Daily Mirror claim that the Magpies are also targeting three other Gunners players as they aim to avoid relegation.

With Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier reportedly on the verge of joining Newcastle, there are still other positions the club reportedly wants to strengthen in.

Among the names being targeted is Aubameyang’s teammate Mohamed Elneny, whose contract in London is set to expire at the end of this campaign.

The Egyptian midfielder has fallen down the pecking order since Albert Sambi Lokonga’s arrival at the Gunners in July and is said to be willing to leave the London club.

Rob Holding has suffered a similar fate since Ben White was brought in and the English centre-back could be a solution to Newcastle’s leaky defence, which has conceded 42 goals in 19 matches this season.

Elsewhere, Eddie Nketiah remains widely linked with a move amid his deal running out in June and the 22-year-old’s arrival could boost an attack that averages one goal per league game. ‘ Kick-off.com