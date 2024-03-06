Nigel Banda promoted to Bosso first team
Highlanders FC have promoted starlet Nigel Banda to the first team.
He scored 29 goals for the Under-17s last season in the Zifa Bulawayo Province League.
-
Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected] HUNDREDS of villagers from Matabeleland South benefited from free medical outreaches being conducted in the province as part of the implementation of the Health Resilience Fund (HRF). Villagers drawn from areas in Gwanda who struggle with accessing health care centres due to distance had access to HIV, sexual reproductive health, vaccination, mobile […]
-
Leonard Ncube, [email protected] AFRICAN countries should come up with environmental conservation models that have the capacity to reverse biodiversity loss likely to be caused by rapid economic growth in the continent. According to the African Development Bank, Africa dominates the list of the world’s 20 fastest growing economies in 2024. Speaking at the 2nd African […]
-
Leonard Ncube, [email protected] THE prevailing El Nino weather conditions continue to negatively affect water inflows into the Zambezi and Kariba Dam, the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has said. In a statement, ZRA chief executive Mr Munyaradzi Munodawafa said inflows have been unpredictable, looking at current statistics compared to the same period last year. As such, […]
Popular Stories
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Sign Up To Our Newsletter
Sponsored Links
|Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses
|Online Payments Buy ZESA Tokens Buy TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting
Comments