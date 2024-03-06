Free medical outreaches benefit Matabeleland South villagers through Health Resilience Fund

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

HUNDREDS of villagers from Matabeleland South benefited from free medical outreaches being conducted in the province as part of the implementation of the Health Resilience Fund (HRF).

Villagers drawn from areas in Gwanda who struggle with accessing health care centres due to distance had access to HIV, sexual reproductive health, vaccination, mobile X-rays, outpatient departments and eye care services conducted at different points nearest to their homes.

Doctors and nurses drawn from the Ministry of Health and Child Care and its partners were part of the programme to help ease the burden for the villagers as some are forced to walk long distances to the nearest health centre.

The Health Resilience Fund is a coordinated effort by the Government and development partners supporting the Ministry of Health and Child Care in attaining universal health coverage for Zimbabweans.

It is a coordinated pooled fund led by the Ministry of Health and Child Care with financial contributions from the European Union, Gavi, and the Governments of Ireland and with technical support from UNFPA, Unicef and the World Health Organization.

Programmes under the HRF are implemented through Government Ministries and aligned with the National Development Strategy.

Interventions of the fund which runs from 2022 to 2025 emphasise increased availability, equity and access to essential services.

Investments in health systems and structures including innovations at the primary health care level and promoting community participation, awareness and norm change.