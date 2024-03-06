Sandra Ndebele, Mzoe7 join Lamas Ellz for vibrant ‘Summer Vibe’ track

Sipepisiwe Moyo

The eagerly awaited single, ‘Summer Vibe’ by Lamas Ellz, featuring multi-award-winning Afro-Pop sensation Sandra Ndebele and ‘Asambeni’ hitmaker Mzoe7, has finally hit the airwaves.

Lamas Ellz, also known as Lorrance Melvine Nkomazane, is a rapper renowned for collaborations with various artistes including the late Cal Vin.

Released at an opportune moment, during the month dedicated to celebrating women globally, the Amapiano track is a tribute to empowered women worldwide.

Lamas Ellz shared insights into the inspiration behind the song, stating, “It aims to celebrate empowered women worldwide, encouraging them to express themselves fully through the art of dancing. Produced by SeeWellTone and Collus Move, the music video was skillfully edited by Keaitse Films.”

Emphasising the significance of celebrating women, Lamas Ellz highlighted their crucial role in history, overcoming adversity to achieve greatness.

“In this song, we celebrate the new generation for its contributions and achievements in society. Women have been empowered, and it feels good to amplify this empowerment by encouraging them to express themselves fully through dance, considering the new generation’s strong connection to ‘good vibes,'” explained Lamas.

With International Women’s Day approaching, Lamas expressed his admiration for Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi’s accomplishments, making her a fitting collaborator for the song.

Reflecting on the experience of working with Sandra and Mzoe7, Lamas acknowledged the valuable lessons he gained, not only in the studio but also in the business aspects of the industry.

“I’ve learned a lot from these two creatives, both in the music industry and in business.”

In a further showcase of his talents, Lamas Ellz announced his live performance at the upcoming Hustlers Summit scheduled for March 22nd at Barbourfields Stadium. Organised by Nkosana George Mazibisa and team, this event offers small businesses an opportunity to expand their knowledge and network through shared experiences.