No mercy for cattle rustlers

THE anti-stock theft operation in Matabeleland South must carry on until cattle rustling is contained in the province.

The province has some of the most notorious cattle rustling hot spots like Tshanyaugwe, West Nicholson, Doddieburn, and John Deep in Gwanda district.

There is also the problem of cross-border rustling syndicates that operate from within the country and neighbouring Botswana.

So notorious are these syndicates that Zimbabwe and Botswana at the fourth Bi-National Commission in Maun, Botswana resolved to tackle cross-border rustling.

We report today that in the past month, the police recovered a herd of 58 stolen cattle, 14 goats and eight donkeys in an ongoing anti-stock theft operation in the province.

The operation has also resulted in the arrest of six suspects.

The first phase of the operation, aimed at curbing stock theft cases started in May 2021.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector, Stanford Mguni, said during the operation they also recovered a Honda Fit in Gwanda, which was used in carrying carcasses of stolen beasts.

“Within a period of two weeks, we have managed to recover 58 stolen cattle in Matabeleland South, which were recovered during the ongoing operation. We recovered 25 cattle in Zindele area in Gwanda after three suspects were spotted by community members, as they were driving the stolen cattle, and they immediately alerted our officers,” he said.

Asst Insp Mguni, said the suspects fled from the scene and police have since launched a manhunt.

“In the case of 14 goats that were recovered three suspects fled. We also seized a Honda Fit, which was used in transporting carcasses of stolen cattle and arrested two suspects,” he said.

“In the case of eight donkeys that were recovered, two suspects fled. We managed to arrest four suspects in Bulilima after they had stolen 18 cattle from Lydead Farm and they have since appeared in court and were remanded in custody.”

Asst Insp Mguni, urged farmers to brand their stock and rebrand whenever the marks start fading.

“We also urge farmers to ensure that their animals are supervised at all times and to pen them at night.

“Farmers should also keep clear and updated stock records. They should also create anti-stock theft committees,” he said.