No to imperialists’ divisionist tactics

Stephen Mpofu

A company that proudly purports to be the best in the world loathes laughter at the dismal failure of a project it announces from the hilltop for all and sundry to hear and support to the hilt.

Now you (yes, you) substitute the United States of America for the company in point above and you will see the Government of that world super power, sanction its chief executive, President Joe Biden taking laughable but still punitive illegal economic sanctions first imposed in 2001 to dethrone the Zanu-PF government as punishment for introducing the land reform program which reunited our indigenous Zimbabwean people with land usurped by white settlers in colonial Rhodesia.

International radio broadcasts this week reported that the American government was removing sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe but that the illegal embargo remained targeted on the First Family, our President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa and the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and some individuals and companies.

To begin with, it is no exaggeration for this pen to suggest that the American administration has kowtowed to the desperation of anti-Zanu-PF elements, better still political opponents of the ruling party which by their desperate remarks against the party in power all along tried to woo the American government to catapult them to power in our country by any means possible, realising that winning elections against the ruling party was a virtual impossibility at this time in point.

Secondly it must be the American government’s desire and hope that a review of the bulk of the sanctions on the country will woo support for United States from businesses rescued who, in obvious America’s will ostracise their president or the First Family as a whole or the vice president who remain targeted by the illegal economic embargo.

That way, the Americans must obviously be hoping, a virtual ouster of the Zanu-PF government will have been achieved and with that a virtual neo-colonial Zimbabwe with Americans and their allies doing as they please, something not possible right now with Second Republic under Cde Mnangagwa still calling the tune politically and economically.

As far as this communicologist is concerned, as is the case no doubt with other, unmitigated Zimbabwean patriots, now is the time for the western imperialist machinations, hell-bent on dividing us and weakening us, to in fact catalyse our patriotism and unity as Zimbabweans and forge ahead in various programmes set by Government under the motto “a country is built by its own people” as propounded by our beloved President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, with the First Lady targeted for her popular, nationwide empowerment programme for women and girls.

The American administration is obviously livid at Zimbabwe’s economic developmental success story now in the public domain as having been better than that of the rest of the countries in Sadc in the past few years and consequently, rendering the illegal western economic embargo a damp squib by and large and therefore deserving to be scrapped altogether.

If Zimbabweans remain purposefully united against any and all imperialist machinations we shall stand; if we allow ourselves to be divided we will bite the dust with the enemy grabbing our seriously devalued national currency as a knobkerrie to finish us off.