Nsukuzonke…Kaitano Tembo speaks about his humility

fungai Muderere, [email protected]

AS a sports writer, one is tempted to say “if Peter Ndlovu had not been born a man, he would have been a football”.

Ndlovu, fondly known as Nsukuzonke – who is one of the greatest footballers that have ever been seen in Zimbabwe and let alone in the world – celebrated his 51st birthday last week Sunday and it was no wonder he was joined by many who adored him.

It was evident at his birthday function that Zimbabwean entity Zororo Phumulani, where he is a brand ambassador, threw a huge party for the legendary former Warriors gunslinger and captain.

The party was attended by Ndlovu’s fellow legends Kaitano Tembo, Edelbert Dinha, Innocent Chikoya, Mpumelelo Dzowa and Tapuwa Kapini among others.

However, the ex-Coventry City and Sheffield United forward, could not to attend the event due to an ailment.

As a result, he sent a representative in former Hwange and Motor Action player Fortune “Fokoza” Ncube.

It was an occasion where it reflected that in addition to skills and charisma, a certain mysticism always surrounded the character of Zimbabwe’s King of Football.

It seems he always wanted to make sure to facilitate conversations, just like he would smooth out his teammates’ game.

Tembo, who was Ndlovu’s vice captain in the 2004 Afcon finals in Tunisia, said the 1990 Soccer Star of the Year deserves to be celebrated for the role he has played in the development of football in Zimbabwe.

“I had an opportunity to play with him and against him. I was Peter Ndlovu’s second-in-command in 2004 when we qualified for the Afcon held in Tunisia. He was an inspiration and continues to be such a huge inspiration for generations,” said Tembo.

He added: “His leadership qualities were second to none. We continue to have a sound relationship well after our playing days. That shows you what kind of a person Peter Ndlovu is. His, humility strikes me.

“You know you look at him and he is a down-to-earth person. He is not arrogant for someone who achieved so much playing the game. He still comes to your level whenever you meet and for me, that is everything. I am honoured to be here celebrating his birthday.”

Through Ncube, Ndlovu said he was humbled by the gesture.

“Zororo-Phumulani have always made sure that they always look after their people in their clients-first approach. This includes sponsoring individuals, groups and even the national teams that have benefited from their generosity. In this instance, they haven’t only honoured me but have used this platform to launch a computer distribution programme for Zimbabwe students based here. These computers will aid the students in simplifying their school work.”

Zororo-Phumulani chief marketing officer Tendai Mangoti said Ndlovu is an inspiration to many.

“When a decision to make Peter Ndlovu our brand ambassador was raised some years back; it was never difficult for all to endorse it. “We all know who he is and how much he represents to our country in terms of inspiration.

“He is the ultimate warrior who kids look up to. And on his 51st birthday, we, as Zororo-Phumulani, decided to throw a party for him. We also made sure the legends of the game based in South Africa attended the party. We had a good time celebrating our own,” said Mangoti. – @FungaiMuderere