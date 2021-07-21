Ntabazinduna’s Makhoe Drey collabos Big Zulu

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AUSTRALIAN-based versatile musician Makhosini Dominic Nkomo aka Makhoe Drey has collaborated with South Africa’s Big Zulu behind the hit song Imali Eningi.

The two recently worked on a single titled Emazweni that is due for release on Saturday on various digital platforms.

The song is about long distance relationships, something that is now the norm because of the Covid-19 pandemic where most lovers have not been able to travel to visit their loved ones.

Makhoe Drey who was born in Bulawayo and bred in Ntabazinduna before relocating to Australia said as an artiste who ventured into music professionally in 2019. He is still testing his ability through trying out a number of genres although his main focus is Afro-pop.

He said through the forthcoming track with Big Zulu, whom he started communicating with through virtual platforms, he hopes to expand his fan base.

“Makhoe Drey, the pride of Ntabazinduna is a diverse artiste who sings in different languages. I’m trying out different genres as I’m still testing my capabilities. I’ve just finished working on my new single Emazweni featuring Big Zulu that’s about a guy who is missing his girl as they’re in a long-distance relationship,” said Makhoe Drey.

The 25-year-old artiste said his vision is to use music to unite people from different countries. He said he is working on more projects that he hopes to release when the year ends.

“The vision is to unite people through my unique sound while at the same time, learn more different languages.”

The artiste has an EP titled Usiba and more than 30 singles.

“I’ve also just finished working on another EP titled ‘Reaching for stars’ that I’m looking at releasing around November or December,” Makhoe Drey said.

He said if all goes according to plan, he will release his debut album next year.

The artiste is best known for his singles Smomondiya, Come Duze, Ntombi Yami, Wena Wedwa, Isncamncede and Insizwa.