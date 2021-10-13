NUST student hosts poetry competition

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

A NATIONAL University of Science and Technology (NUST) Journalism and Media Studies student is running an online poetry competition.

This is the second edition of the competition which was first held last year.

The contest is dubbed “The Millionaire Poetry Slam 2”.

Muziwenkosi Sigidi Moyo (23), the founder of the wordsmith championship, said the purpose of competition is to motivate people to write poems as poetry has an impact on people’s lives.

“Poetry isn’t just art but it’s a powerful tool that can be used to motivate, educate, empower and change lives. It’s a talent worth sharing with the rest of the world,” said Moyo.

Themed “Art is a language too”, poets who fancy their chances can submit their works on Moyo’s WhatsApp number +263 77 815 4101.

The deadline for submissions is Tuesday next week. The poems will be posted on “The Speech Brigade 180 Orbit pages” on Facebook and Instagram.

The poems with the most likes on the social media platforms will be declared the winners.

The winner will be announced on 4 November 2021 on Facebook and Instagram. – — @eMKlass_49