Occupational injuries continue decreasing- NSSA

THERE has been a drop in occupational injuries in the first 10 months of 2023 to 3 700 from 4 200 recorded in the same period last year, the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has said.

In his virtual presentation during the fifth Journalism Mentorship programme, NSSA acting deputy director of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) operations Mr Benjamin Mtetwa attributed the decline to collaborative efforts by stakeholders.

“As at the end of October 2023, we recorded occupational injuries of 3 700 which is a decline from 4 200 recorded in the same period last year.”

“Occupational fatalities also declined from 67 last year to 53 in the same period this year,” said Mr Mtetwa.

In 2021 occupational injuries declined from 5 641 to 4 800 in 2022 but occupational fatalities increased from 42 in 2021 to 75 in 2022.

Mr Mtetwa called on journalists to continue reporting on issues to do with OSH indicating that it will help to create awareness in the process of reducing risks at the workplace.

He said journalists can help make workers understand their rights and employers understand their responsibilities.

The Government is committed to addressing occupational health and safety issues in the workplace to ensure a healthy environment for all workers, which is crucial for implementation of the country’s development goals towards Vision 2030.

Social protection, human capital development, and decent work are some of the priorities of the Second Republic as it implements the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) 2021-2025).

The Government has scaled up the development of OSH legislation and crafting of a new OSH Bill is underway.

Some of the pieces of legislation being worked on include Major Hazard Installation Regulation, which will be based on the ratified Convention 174 on the prevention of major industrial accidents.

Others are the Control of Chemical Agents Hazardous to Health Regulation, and Control of Exposure to Lead Regulation, which will be based on ratified conventions 161, 170, and 162 on occupational health services, and safety in the use of chemicals and asbestos.

