Omega supports Cde Ndlovu

Johnsias Mutonhori

VUNGU constituency legislator Cde Omega Sibanda who is set to relinquish his seat to pave way for Cde Brown Ndlovu who won on recent Zanu-Pf primary voting exercise in a heated contest, has pledged to support his former rival in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

This cleared speculation that there is bad blood between the two senior party members, an assumption that started in 2020 when Cde Sibanda narrowly lost the Gweru District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman position to Cde Ndlovu.

Cde Ndlovu lost his Chiundura seat to the MDC in the 2018 harmonised election.

He then fell under Vungu constituency after this year’s delimitation reports.

Speaking in Vungu last week, where Midlands’s senior party officials visited the constituency to present Zanu-PF candidates who won council and parliamentary positions in the primary election, Cde Sibanda said his successor is a qualified and mature politician who knows the party’ ethos of driving development for the people.

“I cannot comment much, but we are happy as a party, Ndlovu knows the tactics of winning. He is a very experienced politician who knows what should be done.

“I am going to support all the developmental initiatives for our constituency. The primary election came and went and now the focus is on campaigning for President Mnangagwa and the party as a whole,” he said.

Cde Ndlovu said the primary election was not a personal fight within the party but rather, a democratic exercise to select the best candidate to represent Zanu PF against the opposition in the elections.

“As you know Zanu PF works with democracy, every 5 years we go for primaries and people choose candidates they want to represent them.

“So today, we are meeting our Chiefs and the people to inform them about the successful candidates they chose to represent them during the primary elections.

“We want President Mnangagwa to win resoundingly and we are happy because all the people in this constituency are saying they know no other party except Zanu PF,” he said.

Cde Ndlovu said Zanu Pf is going to win resoundingly in the coming general election as reflected by the turnout during the primary elections.

“We say the constituency belongs to the people, the party belongs to the people, and the people have displayed confidence in Zanu-PF during the primary elections.

“I am going to work with our MP Sibanda on the projects he started to transform the lives of people in our constituency.

“We have projects which are pending and we want them completed for the benefit of the communities we serve,” Cde Ndlovu said.