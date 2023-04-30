Two injured in head-on collision

Leonard Ncube

[email protected]

TWO drivers were this morning, 30 April rushed to hospital after their vehicles collided head-on near the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge turn-off.

The road connects Victoria Falls City to Zambezi National Park. This was the third accident since the start of the Vic Falls

Carnival on Friday, with speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol the notable possible causes, according to witnesses.

Police are yet to give details about the accident.

When a news crew arrived at the scene, police were at the scene while the injured had already been rushed to hospital.

The two car wrecks were still at the scene with a silver Nissan Note vehicle still on the road at the site of the accident facing the direction of the city centre, and with a right front wheel off.

The other vehicle, a white VW Polo was on the side of the road about 30 metres away facing the opposite direction.

This reporter observed that the VW Polo could have rolled on its right side after the collision and skidded on the side of the road, hitting bushes and stumps before landing on its wheels facing north.

Both vehicles were extremely damaged on the front and the airbags had gone off.