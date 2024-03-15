On the spotlight with Eskhosini: Thandy Dhlana, a multifaceted talent in music

Have you ever witnessed an individual who thrives both as a solo artiste and within a band effortlessly? One such individual is the talented songstress, Thandy Dhlana-Jele, who we feature this week as we continue to celebrate feminine excellence in the arts.

Below is our conversation with the “Inganekwane” hit-maker, who is part of Matojeni Melo-Maniacs, a music group that consists of veteran artistes:

Q: Please define yourself in five words.

A: I am a soulful, culturally inspired, evocative, and groovy individual.

Q: As you were growing up, did you envision yourself as an artiste?

A: Since I was young, I had a passion for singing. My dream has always been to become a mega-star, performing for huge crowds in stadiums. I truly believe that I was destined for this path. Despite the challenges in society, both positive and negative, I’m inspired to convey a message of hope and love through my music.

Q: What are some of the key lessons you’ve learnt, from being both a solo artiste and a member of Matojeni Melo-Maniacs (MMM)?

A: Being both a solo act and part of Matojeni Melo-Maniacs, has taught me invaluable lessons.

As a solo act, I’ve learned the importance of self-discipline, creative autonomy, and taking ownership of my artistic vision. It has pushed me to hone my skills, develop my unique style and cultivate a strong stage presence.

On the other hand, being part of MMM has taught me the value of collaboration, teamwork and compromise.

It has provided me with opportunities to learn from others, harmonise my voice with fellow band members, and contribute to a collective creative process. Overall, balancing both roles has helped me appreciate the strengths of independence and collaboration, allowing me to grow both as an individual artiste and as a member of a musical ensemble.

Q: What are some of the challenges that you’ve faced and how has that helped you mould into the person you are today?

A: Certainly, financial instability is a significant challenge, especially in the creative arts sector. While obtaining sponsors or grants would be beneficial, our determination remains unwavering. We persevere and continue moving forward, despite the obstacles.

Q: What was it like collaborating with Butholezwe on your latest project?

A: Working with Butho on our latest project was truly remarkable. From the moment we sang together, there was an undeniable musical connection.

Our voices harmonised effortlessly, creating a beautiful blend. Butho is an incredible talent with a determined spirit, and collaborating with him was both effortless and enjoyable. Top of Form

Q: What can fans anticipate from you this year?

A: My fans can look forward to more collaborations with both local and international artists, as well as the release of additional music videos.

I’m excited about the projects that I’m a part of this year and ‘Izigwenxa zomlomo’ is one of them. The song will be out on March 29.

Q: What is the most significant musical need in Bulawayo?

A: As the arts and cultural hub of the country, Bulawayo could benefit from an increased focus on empowering women in the arts. This could involve establishing more organisations, dedicated to supporting women in the arts space and providing funding for existing organisations.

Additionally, facilitating cultural exchange programmes and campaigns that address the specific needs of women in society, would be valuable initiatives to pursue.

Q: What significance does Women’s Month hold for you, especially in the context of women involved in music?

A: Women’s Month serves as a platform for spotlighting and recognising women, allowing them to share their stories and raise awareness about important issues affecting women.

Q: What advice do you have for aspiring female singers?

A: My message is simple: Believe in yourself and your craft, work hard, and stay determined. With dedication and a teachable spirit, you can achieve anything you set your mind to.