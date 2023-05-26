One killed in Gokwe accident

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

One person died on the spot while several were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road along Gokwe-Siyabhuwa road in Gokwe.

The incident occurred Wednesday around 1030PM.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mhaoko confirmed the incident.

“Moses Ziwengwa (27) was driving a Nissan Atlas motor vehicle with four passengers on board. Upon reaching the 19-kilometre peg, the vehicle failed to pull up the hill and the vehicle reversed. The driver lost control and it veered off the road, hit a tree and threw all passengers out of the loading pan,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Kunashe Chiwira of Nemangwe area, died on the spot while others were injured.

The body is held at Gokwe South Hospital for postmortem while the injured were treated at the same institution and discharged.

“We urge drivers to ensure that their vehicles are road worthy to avoid unnecessary loss of lives,” said Inspector Mahoko.

