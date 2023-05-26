President arrives in Byo for National Culture Month in Binga

Breaking News
The Chronicle

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo ahead of the launch of the National Culture Month to be held in Binga, Matabeleland North tomorrow.

The culture month will be held at Kariangwe Secondary School in Binga, as Government continues to implement its policy of spreading programmes across all corners of the country in line with the leaving no one behind philosophy.

The National Culture Month is being launched in Binga, barely a month when the Independence Day commemorations were held in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central.

President Mnangagwa was received at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport by senior Government officials, senior Zanu -PF members in Bulawayo and hundreds of Zanu-PF supporters who broke into song and dance celebrating the arrival of the President.

Upon arrival, the President briefed party supporters on his trip to Egypt and about tomorrow’s event.

