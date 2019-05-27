One million small scale miners not registered

Sukoluhle Ndlovu/Michael Magoronga, Midlands Bureau

GOVERNMENT has called on small-sale miners to register their operations to enable planning and coordination so that they have full access to resources and services that will effectively boost their operations.

In a speech read on his behalf by value addition and beneficiation director Engineer Mercy Manyuchi during the launch of a gold milling centre in Shurugwi last week, Mines and Mining Development Minister, Winston Chitando, said more than one million miners were not registered.

The launch was being done under a partnership between the Zimbabwe Miners’ Federation (ZMF) and Pablo’s Investments.

“According to statistics, over 1,5 million people are engaged in artisanal mining activities yet only an estimated 25 000 are registered. The remainder is encouraged to register and be known to enable planning and coordination so that they can access resources and services from Government to boost output for the nation as a whole to benefit from the precious mineral,” said Minister Chitando.

He implored small scale miners to follow documented mining procedures and uphold mining regulations for the sake of their health and safety at the workplace, as well as protecting the environment for the benefit of future generations. The minister said the partnership is a positive step towards increasing gold production by small scale miners.

“This is a step towards the right direction towards achieving our set target of 40 tonnes of gold per year. Up to date only 8,6 tonnes has been delivered and we hope this initiative will help us achieve our target on time. Of late, our miners have been failing to meet their target due shortage of machinery,” he said.

As such, Government is making frantic efforts to set up two gold milling plants in Kwekwe and Silobela and other parts of the country.

“Government is in the process of setting up similar service centre and plans are underway for the establishment of other centres in Midlands province mainly Kwekwe and Silobela areas. More such centres will be rolled out countrywide and not limited to the above mentioned areas,” said Minister Chitando.

He applauded the ZMF for heeding President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call to make Zimbabwe a middle income economy by 2030.

“ZMF is applauded for its contribution of heeding President’s call of middle class economy by 2030. The organisation has proved its potential by moving a step further in line with the Government thrust of pushing precious metals volume in the implementation of this project. This project should spread wings to other areas and boost national deliveries as well as empowering small scale miners,” said the minister.