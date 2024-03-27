Orphans Friends NGO empowers Tsholotsho’s vulnerable children with education and skills”

Ashley Phiri, [email protected]

A TSHOLOTSHO-based non-government organisation (NGO), Orphans Friends and Community Development Trust has helped transform the lives of orphans and vulnerable children in the district, by empowering them with skills and funding their education.

Orphans Friends and Community Development Trust has established various educational initiatives tailored to the specific needs of orphans and vulnerable children. The organisation offers skills development through vocational training and educational resources and ensures that the beneficiaries have access to quality education.

The NGO is paying school fees for orphans and vulnerable children.

In an interview on the sidelines of the International Women’s Day celebrations at Mbamba Business Centre in Tsholotsho last Friday, Zanu-PF Tsholotsho South legislator, Cde Musa Ncube said Orphans Friends and Community Development Trust has adopted 10 orphans whose education it is funding.

“Orphans Friends places great emphasis on equipping children with practical skills that can enhance their livelihoods and enable them to become self-sufficient. As a local MP, I am also supporting the initiative by further amplifying their efforts to uplift the community and break the cycle of poverty and vulnerability,” she said.

Orphans Friends and Community Development Trust offers vocational skills in hairdressing, mechanics, plumbing, catering and computer literacy among others.

“By imparting these skills the organisation empowers children to become active contributors to their community, fostering a sense of independence and resilience. I want to commend Paracleata Mhlanga and her team for the tremendous work they are doing to uplift the vulnerable, and empowering young women,” said Cde Moyo.

“Many orphans who were once denied opportunities are now attending school regularly and excelling academically. Others have gained valuable vocational skills and started their own small businesses, becoming self-reliant and contributing to the local economy.”

Cde Ncube said people living with disabilities are also benefitting from the programme and last year five graduated after undergoing various training programmes.

Mr Jason Tshuma, one of the trainers, said the programme helps keep children away from drug and substance abuse.

He said the beneficiaries also conscientised on the effects of gender-based violence.

“As an organisation, we assist vulnerable children in our society through skills training initiatives. Children who would have dropped out of school due to many factors are also welcome in our programme,” said Mr Tshuma

“This also helps in terms of curbing drug and substance abuse because they come here and learn skills and that way they are kept occupied. They are also empowered so they can contribute to the economy and improve their livelihoods.

“GBV is rife and so we try to catch them young and teach them the better way of resolving conflict amicably.”

Orphans Friends and Community Development Trust’s head of programmes, Ms Bongile Gonde, said the knowledge acquired at the centre was crucial as it helps improve the livelihoods of the vulnerable members of the community.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Government and other organisations that work with us because they make the work lighter. We work with the National Aids Council, the Ministries of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development and Primary and Secondary Education,” she said.

“We work mostly with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education when it comes to the projects that have to do with the school. Recently we established a school, which has since started enrolling learners.”

Ms Gonde said they use part of the school fees to finance the education for the vulnerable children.