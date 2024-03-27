The Testament of Black Jesus: Philani Nyoni’s bold new take on Christ

Mbulelo Mpofu and Trevor Kaitse Ncube, Showbiz Reporters

PHILANI Nyoni, an artist from Bulawayo with work in literature, theatre, and film, introduces the concept of a Black Jesus in his new book, “The Testament of Black Jesus.” The book is stirring discussions and is available online and in stores in Bulawayo and Harare.

Nyoni’s book challenges traditional views and compares the spread of Christianity to colonialism, suggesting it has been forced upon people without a unified understanding of its own identity.

“Personally, I don’t think that’s very Christ-like. One does not need to believe in the Bible to enjoy the poetry of Solomon, or be Buddhist to appreciate the Ubuntu of its teachings, the same ones that Jesus Christ espoused in the Bible.

“I think Jesus is a wonderful metaphor, so when I started working on this project, I wanted to explore the Son of Man’s side of Him and that is what I have done with, The Testament of Black Jesus,” said Nyoni.

A further inquiry on his seemingly uncanny piece of literature brought about more mystery.

“The Testament of Black Jesus” has been a labour of love for Nyoni, undergoing several iterations and refining over the course of six years. When I began the project six years ago, I wanted to structure it as an epic. I love old and ancient forms of poetry, but I knew that I wanted to do something different for this project so I chose the oldest written form in the world, which seemed apt for the subject matter,” he said.

Nyoni’s book tells the story of a child born in a war-torn Southern African nation. This child, fatherless, grows up to say things that are both amazing and sometimes scary.

The book is set to engage readers with its deep themes and interesting story. Nyoni himself showed his creative side early on. He remembers a woman who looked after him and taught him poems. He loved to sing, draw, and dance like Michael Jackson.

His mother, a teacher, had time to read with him during school breaks. This helped Nyoni love reading and later, writing.

Nyoni feels his move into the arts was meant to be. He jokes that a dream where “Black Jesus” told him to create, was his inspiration.

“I was inspired to write by Black Jesus, he came to me in a dream and said, ‘You are made in God’s image, go ahead and create stuff.’ And that was it. In all seriousness, we always wonder if the artist chooses the path or the path chooses the artist. It’s one of those things, we will never know,” he said.

Nyoni is not just a writer; he’s also talented in theatre and film. He enjoys trying different forms of art, which he feel helps him learn and grow. He teaches actors about Shakespeare’s language, at the Centre for Talent Development and believes that anyone can understand it with a bit of study.

“People say the Shakespearean dialect is difficult. I disagree. As a language coach at CTD, my primary role is to break down the script so the actors can understand it, because they can’t perform something they don’t understand.

“It’s also been a blessing to me, the best way to learn is to teach. I am challenged every day. I work with the team and stay in practice, so the help goes both directions,” he said.

The Testament of Black Jesus, might surprise some, especially in the Christian community. But Nyoni is ready for any questions or debates. He points out that people see Jesus differently around the world and in various Christian groups.

Nyoni chooses to present his own view of Jesus, while still honouring Christianity’s core values, like treating others well. He wants his art to make people think, to comfort those who need it and to wake up those who are too comfortable.

His book has been praised at big events like the Harare International Theatre Festival and was even up for the African Writers’ Award. It’s been polished at the Almasi African Playwrights Conference. Nyoni hopes his work will get people talking and thinking differently, and inspire people everywhere.

