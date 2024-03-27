Otis ‘The Flow’ Fraser, Emity Smooth set to perform in Plumtree

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THIS weekend, the border town is abuzz with anticipation as Plumtree’s beloved hotspot, Chicken King, welcomes the iconic turntablist Otis ‘The Flow’ Fraser and Emity Smooth on Saturday.

DJ and broadcaster Otis Fraser will be hosting an Easter Saturday celebration with his fans in the southwest from 4pm onwards.

He’s poised to collaborate with a line-up of industry luminaries including Emity Smooth, Bryce DJ Klasiq, DJ Yugoe, DJ Maba, Big Q, Pro, and Macassette.

The event’s organiser, Handy, mentioned that this complimentary entry occasion was sparked by a connection made on social media.

“A few months ago I wrote a post on Facebook, saying that I always had a dream of bringing Otis Fraser to Plumtree. I only saw him play once at Kalawa in Bulawayo and from that day onwards I always dreamt of him coming down to Plumtree.

“With the help of DJ Dash and Emity Smooth that dream came to pass as they saw my post and made sure that the event happened. Despite the challenges we faced t happy to say that the event will take place this coming Saturday and I hope that people will come out in numbers to witness this event. I believe Otis and Emity will bring many years of experience of DJing and I am confident that the new generation of DJs will benefit immensely from what these two legends will bring,” said Handy.