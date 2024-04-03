Outgoing Malawian Ambassador pays farewell visit to President Mnangagwa, highlights strong bilateral relations

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE outgoing Malawian Ambassador, Dr Mwayiwawo McLoyd Polepole, paid a farewell courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House today.

Ambassador Dr Polepole said 80 MoUs have been signed between Zimbabwe and Malawi, fostering good relations.

He also appreciated the good efforts of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa for incorporating Malawians into Zimbabwe.

“We are all one; what injures Zimbabwe injures Malawi,” said Ambassador Polepole.

Other major highlights include a tourism booster, which was talked about to allow people to visit Lake Malawi and also Victoria Falls.