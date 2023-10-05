Over 400 households to access clean water through Wash Systems Strengthening project

Online Writer

OVER 400 households in Chegutu and Mount Darwin can now access clean water following a pilot project to use filters in areas where boreholes have not been drilled.

According to an update by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Government in partnership with Farm Community Trust and Welt Hunger Hilfe is implementing a Wash Systems Strengthening project that includes a pilot for provision of safe water for vulnerable households through point of use treatment at household level using the Buo-Sand Nadi Filters.

The technology is being piloted in Chegutu and Mount Darwin districts targeting 200 vulnerable households in each district that currently rely on unsafe sources of water in areas where the Government’s borehole drilling programme has not yet reached.