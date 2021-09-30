Pastor Barak launches Yimi Lo DVD

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

GOSPEL musician Pastor Barak (real name Siphethangani Sibanda) has launched a DVD for album Yimi Lo.

The DVS which is rich with five powerful tracks that seek to heal souls and celebrate the gift of life. The songs in the DVD are UJesu wami, Akekho Ongavala, Yimi Lo, Sizowanyathela and Anochengeta.

The songs’ success has seen them landing on various radio stations and are now played in national broadcaster ZTV’s programmes like Zitshisa Zinjalo and Alumbwe Leza.

Speaking after the launch last Saturday at Bristol North Ship of Zion International Ministries auditorium, Pastor Barak said he was elated with the support people continue to show him.

“I am happy that my performance awed a lot of people such that the audience involuntarily kept standing throughout the show.

My experiences of life made me record the Yimi Lo DVD and it has touched a lot of people as narrated through my performance,” said Pastor Barak.

He also took the opportunity to introduce his new album Wavuma to be released this coming week.

“My new album is designed to reach the international market and all social media stores and touch all circles of people in a very powerful way.

“Wavuma is a unique and soul touching album comprised of seven powerful songs particularly Qina, Angimboni Omunye, Uthando Lwakho, Wavuma, Famba NaJesu, Umkhuleko and Bayashada.

“Each song will lead you to where you want to be. Our quote is a reality that ‘Where words fail, music speaks’. The album is designed to bridge the gap between young and old people by allowing each song to bring its unique style of arrangement,” said Pastor Barak.

