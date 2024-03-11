Pasuwa continues to soar

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

FORMER Warriors coach Kallisto Pasuwa continues to enjoy success in Malawi amid revelations that he is the highest-paid coach in that country.

The former Dynamos and Warriors midfielder is in charge of free-spending Nyasa Big Bullets.

According to a Malawi publication, The Nation, Nyasa Big Bullets are reportedly paying the ex-Dynamos star US$6 050 per month.

His first salary was reportedly US$5 000, but his contract has a clause of a 10 percent hike annually.

Pasuwa, a four-time Castle Lager Premier Soccer League coach, has continued to break records, achieving many things so many coaches have failed to achieve in foreign lands.

To prove his mantle in the dugout, Pasuwa boasts of quadruple titles at a time when he is in the final year of his three-year contract.

It was, however, at DeMbare that Pasuwa carved his name in the country’s history books when he won four consecutive league titles.

Many had expressed scepticism over Pasuwa’s capacity to coach a well-decorated outfit such as Dynamos after having taken over from Lloyd Mutasa whom he had been deputising.

Pasuwa silenced his critics with four deserved league titles on the trot including other trophies such as the Mbada Diamonds Cup, Gushungo Victory Cup and the Bob 90 Cup.

During his successful stint at Dynamos, Pasuwa won 12 trophies which include four league titles.

No coach has won four titles on the trot.

Dynamos, Highlanders and FC Platinum are the only local teams that have won the title on four consecutive times. —@FungaiMuderere