Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Online Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a case of murder by a pschiatric patient which happened at Ingutsheni psychiatric hospital yesterday

In a tweet the police confirmed the case.

“A psychiatric patient Emmanuel Sibanda (40) became violent and attacked to death another patient, Smile Ndlovu (28),” read the tweet.

The suspect also attacked two other psychatric patients.

