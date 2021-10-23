Pay attention to your feet as much as your face!

Ours has been quite the turbulent relationship huh? I know. That’s just how life is like sometimes. You have some highs and lows, a bit of cheer here and a tad of drama there. But we keep it moving and kind of pick up where we left from. Or at least try the best we can.

I realise this is how most of us run our wardrobes and self-care regimes in general. You have three good days a week and the rest of the time you’re just stringing along. Your hair is at its best this week and you’re having bad hair days for the rest of the month. A few broken nails, a lot more unpainted ones, corns, calluses and dirty, dry feet screaming for moisture describe you for half the year.

But just like you’re supposed to consistently feed your body, you should also unswervingly dress well; take a bath, use roll on, brush your teeth, cut your nails and drink some water.

Did you know that for a lot of people, the state of your toe nails says a lot about you as a person; cleanliness and how well you take care of yourself in general.

In fact, I’ve been hearing a lot about how men, specifically, look at a woman’s feet to know more about who she is as a person. If her toes are well kept, then she’s probably a hygienic person overall. Also, let’s be realistic here, no one wants to rub hard, smelly and dirty feet. Impressions aside, it’s important that you pay attention to your feet as much as you do your face.

Just as you wouldn’t go a day without brushing your teeth, you shouldn’t go a day without taking care of your feet.

Check them daily for cuts, sores, swelling, and infected toenails. Give them a good cleaning in warm water, but avoid soaking them because that may dry them out.

Moisturise them every day with lotion, cream, or petroleum jelly, but don’t put moisturiser between your toes. You want to keep the skin there dry to prevent infection.

Avoid wearing tight-fitting shoes; your shoes shouldn’t hurt your feet. Rotate your shoes so you’re not wearing the same pair every day.

Trim your toenails straight across with a nail clipper then use an emery board or nail file to smooth the corners, which will prevent the nail from growing into your skin.

Corns and calluses are usually caused by too much rubbing from wearing very tight shoes, or too much pressure against your foot, such as from standing for a long time or from a sport like running. In essence, all this can be avoided. But if you already have corns and calluses, there’s a few things you can do to help get rid of them.

Rub your calluses with a pumice stone while you’re in the bath or shower and apply salicylic acid to help dissolve them.

Be sure to follow directions carefully so you don’t damage healthy skin. Never use acid treatments on your feet if you have diabetes. In fact, if you have diabetes, don’t try to treat your corns or calluses on your own. Always see your doctor.

If you’re feeling any pain, you should also see your doctor. They may recommend changing shoes or adding padding to your shoes. Your doctor might even shave off the callus or corn. If you have a lot of pain, cortisone injections, or in some cases, surgery, could be in the treatment plan. But to avoid calluses altogether, wear shoes that fit your feet properly and avoid wearing high heels every day.

Use gel pad inserts to further cut down on rubbing and pressure on your foot.

Wash your feet with antibacterial soap and make sure to clean between your toes.

Dry your feet and sprinkle them with cornstarch, foot powder, or antifungal powder. And gentlemen; change socks frequently please! Foot odour is caused by sweating of the feet and your shoes. When your sweat mingles with the bacteria in your shoes and socks, it creates an odour.

You can control this by washing your feet daily in warm water with mild soap. Dry them thoroughly and dust your feet with baby powder or non-medicated foot powder. You might also try applying an antibacterial ointment.

Wear shoes that let your feet breathe: leather, canvas, and mesh are good options, not nylon or plastic and avoid wearing the same shoes two days in a row. For athletic shoes, rotate pairs so each has time to dry, allowing at least 24 hours to air out.

I have a friend who has useful hacks for almost everything. This will be right by their alley; soak your feet in strong black tea for 30 minutes a day for a week or use a solution of one part vinegar and two parts water to help eliminate bad foot odor. You can thank me later!

