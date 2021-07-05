‘Performing at Nama will soon be a coveted experience’

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

JACARANDA Culture and Media Entertainment (JCME), organisers of the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) have assured the nation that the Covid-19 pandemic will not derail their desired plans.

When the company took over the running of Zimbabwe’s premier awards showcase in 2019, they pledged to revamp the Namas and they have done just that if the past two showcases are anything to go by.

Chronicle Showbiz recently caught up with JCME managing director Napoleon “Napster” Nyanhi who said their five-year plan still stands as they want the awards to be internationally recognised.

“One of the first things we embarked on when we got the licence from NACZ, was a rebranding exercise. This was an effort to get a buy-in from the artistes and the creative industry. Their engagement and participation is important.

We also had to get a buy- in from the corporate world because financial support is equally important,” said Napster.

He said they redesigned the Nama logo to give it a lively and colourful look.

“You will remember our theme and mantra in 2020 was ‘Taking it back to the people’ and I’d like to say, we managed to achieve that,” said Napster.

He said the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year forced them to think outside the box.

“The Covid-19 pandemic saw us adjusting our plans like everyone else and we produced #[email protected] legends which was a virtual show and a shift from the usual event,” said Napster.

He said as new organisers of the Nama, they were striving to raise the standards.

“We’re not yet where we want to be but the vision is simple. By the end of the five years that we were given by NACZ, Nama should be known and recognised globally. Zimbabwean art and artistes should be up there with other big African acts competing globally and the awards are going to be that springboard and platform for global recognition,” said Napster.

Plans to hold the Nama event outside the traditional venue, Harare, Napster said, are still on course and will be implemented.

“There are surprises coming in the next editions. People should sit back and watch this space. I don’t want to spoil the surprises at this point. The first edition was a success and it took many sleepless nights and a dedicated team that started working on preparations six months before the event,” said Napster. He said the next edition they are already working on should be bigger and better. [email protected]_mthire