Perm Sec Mangwana tours Rwanda Broadcasting Agency facilities

Bongokuhle Moyo, online writer

THE Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service, Mr Nick Mangwana today toured the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency facilities where he got an appreciation of the measures the broadcaster is implementing to produce high-quality content using minimum resources efficiently.

Rwanda and Zimbabwe signed an MoU on Cooperation in the field of media, information and publicity in 2021.

The tour comes on the sidelines of the Rwanda-Zimbabwe Business Forum that kicked off in Kigali today with over 100 companies expected to showcase their products and services.