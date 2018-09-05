PICTURE OF THE DAY: 05-09-18

The Chronicle
A traditional dancer performing in front of the late VP Dr Joshua Nkomo’s statute in Bulawayo during commemorations in honour of Dr Nkomo organised by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority as part of the Hlanganani/Sanganai Expo
The Chronicle
A traditional dancer performing in front of the late VP Dr Joshua Nkomo’s statute in Bulawayo during commemorations in honour of Dr Nkomo organised by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority as part of the Hlanganani/Sanganai Expo
© 2018 The Chronicle | Disclaimer | Copyright