Plumtree High whiz kid takes robotics innovation to Russia

Donovan Takunda Mlambo (left) alongside another pupil shows off his Guardian Bot — an artificial general-purpose robot at the Zimbabwe Science Fair Competitions held in Harare last month

Moreblessing Phiri, Plumtree Reporter

INNOVATION and passion for robotics technology have earned a Plumtree High School pupil, Donovan Takunda Mlambo, a ticket to participate in the ongoing World Youth Festival (WYF) competitions in Russia.

The Russian global summit of innovators started on Friday last week and ends tomorrow, offering thousands of young people from across the world a platform to exchange notes and inspire each other in developing transformative projects with higher impact across societies.

Zimbabwe is participating in the WYF running under the theme: “Let’s Start a Better Future Together,” where Mlambo is part of the approximately 20 000 young people from across the world.

As a result of his innovative skills, Mlambo managed to secure the Polygene Scholarship at the Zimbabwe Science Fair Competitions held in Harare from February 21 to 23.

The young scientist was awarded special prizes such as mentorship for his project, the Guardian Bot, and an opportunity to choose any university of his choice if his performance was exceptional.

Moreover, Mlambo has been awarded the title of Ambassador for Science Exhibitions including attending the Africa Science Buskers Festival in July this year.

“The Guardian Bot is an artificial general-purpose robot, which is an artificial intelligence-based project and it emerged as a beacon of hope and innovation for the Plumtree community,” said Mlambo in an interview before his departure.

“It’s a multi-functional robot with automatic components among others. The robot can navigate its environment by itself through a sensor. I also came up with a drive system so that it manoeuvres in different terrains.

“Its groundbreaking features include its ability to facilitate communication with individuals who are deaf or mute offering a platform for seamless interaction and exchange of ideas.”

Mlambo said the Guardian Bot also incorporates components tailor-made to support individuals with visual impairment, enabling them to navigate their surroundings with greater ease and independence.

“By prioritising inclusivity and functionality in my design, I meant to revolutionise technology and also transform lives in the community,” he said.

“I was inspired by the pressing challenges faced by Plumtree Town including the loss of life and the need for efficient disaster management strategies.”

At a time when service delivery issues are a challenge to many local authorities including Mangwe and Bulilima districts, Mlambo’s innovation could come in handy as solution-based creativity.

“I’m a person who is fascinated by technology and during my spare time, I am always designing something. My passion for technology drove me to learn the programming language.

“My robot is made out of recycled materials such as plastic, wires, and cardboard boxes,” he said.

Mlambo is doing sciences at Plumtree High and is the headboy this year.

“I am grateful to Plumtree High for the assistance in funding my transport expenses and to my parents Mr and Mrs Mlambo for doing their best for me.

“My advice to my fellow youth is to learn to take up the space and create opportunities for themselves and to appreciate the competency-based curriculum as it teaches us not to apply what we learn in theory but in practical terms,” said Mlambo.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, who is also attending the global summit in Sochi, Russia, has said Zimbabwe will leverage cordial bilateral relations with Moscow to tap into advanced skills and expand the growth of its science and higher education fields, which are critical in advancing the country’s developmental agenda.

Prof Murwira said Zimbabwe is cooperating with Russia in sciences to modernise and industrialize the country to enhance its competitiveness in the industrial age.

“So, based on all these philosophies we are able as Zimbabwe to meet our national strategic intentions of being an upper middle-income economy and we can only be able to become an upper middle-income economy when we have knowledge, skill, attitudes, and values that are driving towards that kind of vision,” he said.

The minister said it was important that Zimbabwean youth participate at WYF as this would enable them to forge global alliances necessary for future development.

“So, we are pleased to be at this WYF, which is being held in Sochi, in the Russian Federation, and as Zimbabwe, we are fully participating and contributing to this noble cause of modelling a youth that is responsible.

“In other words, if we train our youths properly, we are likely to have a sustainable future. Our message to the world is that Zimbabwe has transformed its education system from Education 3.0 to Heritage Based 5.0 that is meant strictly for development and achievement of dignity for our people through adequate production of goods and services, and modernisation and industrialisation,” said Prof Murwira.