Police arrest 6 921 drug dealers

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested 6 921 suspected drug dealers under the ongoing operation “no to dangerous drugs and illicit substances”, which was launched in February 2023.

In an update on its official Twitter handle yesterday, the police confirmed the arrests.

‘’On 22/05/23, police arrested 65 people on the operation ‘No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances’ bringing cumulative arrests to 6 921,’’ read the notice.

The law enforcement agents are clamping down on drug barons with the Government declaring its full support for the operation.

Dubbed: “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances: See something, say something”, the operation came after the Government instructed police to redouble their efforts against drug lords supplying unwanted substances to youths.

Government expects the rounding up of drug kingpins would help save young people, many of whom were struggling with drugs.

Numerous raids and arrests have been undertaken across the country and police have recovered stashes of drugs like dagga, crystal meth, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, and illicit brews popularly known as ‘njengu’.