Police ban carrying of weapons in Kwekwe and Gokwe districts

Midlands Bureau Chief

Police in Kwekwe and Gokwe districts in the Midlands province have banned the carrying of dangerous weapons in public areas for the next three months.

The prohibition order is a response to the upsurge in violent cases involving the use of dangerous weapons.

In a statement, Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said officers Commanding Police Gokwe and Kwekwe Districts have issued prohibition orders for the carrying of dangerous weapons in public areas.

“This is due to the increase of cases of violence using machetes, knobkerries, swords, knives, spears or daggers, catapults and other offensive weapons or other traditional weapons.

“Officers Commanding Police Districts are regulating officers for areas under them in terms of the law. The notices are issued in terms of section 4(1) of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the Prohibition Order is meant to curb crimes of assaults, robbery, murder and rape.

“Chief Superintendent Tsitsi Chikono issued a prohibition notice for areas under Gokwe District, running from 22 October 2021to 19 January 2022. Chief Superintendent Denford Maingire on the other hand issued the notice for areas under Kwekwe District, covering the period 18 October 2021 to 17 January 2022,” he said.

Insp Mahoko appealed to members of the community to comply with the order.

“Any person failing to comply with such a prohibition shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 5 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such a fine and imprisonment,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Shurugwi have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with a case of carjacking which occurred on October 19 and recovered the stolen vehicle and other valuable property all valued at USD$517 790.

Insp Mahoko said on the day in question, complainants Levison Chakawa (23) and Joshua Chakawa (47) of Hertfordshire, Gweru were driving a Toyota IST vehicle from Masvingo to Shurugwi.

He said when they got to Chachacha they gave a lift to Panganai Sithole.

“After travelling for a distance, Panganai produced a pistol and grabbed the driver demanding cash. Joshua escaped from the vehicle and ran away. The suspect took over the vehicle and drove away towards Shurugwi,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the next day, a tip-off was received to the effect that the suspected stolen vehicle had been sighted in Shurugwi communal area.

“Police acted on the information and recovered the vehicle which had been painted with a different colour and its number plates removed. Further investigations were carried out leading to the arrest of Panganai Sithole at his hideout in Masvingo. Electrical gadgets, a laptop, 64 gig memory stick, iPad tablet cellphone, Huawei tablet, car keys, vehicle number plates and a silver spray gun were recovered,” said Insp Mahoko.

Police, he said, are appealing to members of the public to avoid giving transport to strangers whenever they are travelling.