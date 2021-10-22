WATCH: Local miner forms football club

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

IMBESU Mine on the outskirts of Bulawayo has entered into a partnership with overseas partners to set-up FC Ratanang and they’re eyeing a First Division slot.

Evans Nyoni, the mine and football club director, said they set up the club to give talented youngsters a platform to showcase their skills.

“FC Ratanang is a joint venture of Imbesu Mine and some colleagues in European countries. We’re just doing the project to empower youngsters so that they stop taking drugs and getting involved in other social ills. We believe that if we can keep the youngsters busy playing football, which they love, then their chances of participating in social ills are limited,” said Nyoni.

Just like any ambitious side, FC Ratanang wants to be in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) within five years.