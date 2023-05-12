Police hunt for US$134k fraudster

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

Police in Gweru, Midlands Province have launched a manhunt for a man who is wanted for defrauding his employer of more than US$134 000.

Gerald Takunda Machimula (40) from Westview in Kadoma was employed by Geo Associates Private Limited and represented the company in the Midlands Province.

According to Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, Machimula would sell mine claims on behalf of the company but would not remit the money to the company.

An audit later revealed the scam and that he would submit counterfeited receipts and certificates.

“The suspect was employed by Geo Associates, a Harare-based company which owns mining claims in and around Midlands Province. The suspect was the company’s representative based in Midlands Province,” said Inspector Mahoko.

An audit revealed that Machimula had sold a number of claims,but the money was not submitted to the company.

“Through a routine audit of the company books and records, it was discovered that the suspect had sold several claims to individuals and pocketed all the proceeds. To hide his fraudulent activities, the suspect issued counterfeit receipts and certificates and later disappeared,” he said.

He urged anyone with information to report to any nearest police station.

“We are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to approach CID Gweru or any nearest police station,” said Inspector Mahoko.